Portland Police Department offering $10K sign-on bonuses for new employees

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is holding a hiring event on Aug. 29 to promote job openings for officer and 911 dispatcher positions. The incentive? New hires will receive a $10,000 sign-on bonus with a five-year commitment.

A news release from the Portland Police Department on Monday stated the hiring event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the plaza at 109 Middle St. No pre-registration is required to attend.

"Similar to many industries today, the recruitment of police officers and telecommunicators (911 dispatcher[s]) remains a challenge," the release states. "Despite this, the team at PPD appreciates how important these vital public safety roles are to the community. In stepping up to this challenge, we are pleased to promote these fantastic career opportunities that are far more than just an average job."

The police department is accepting applications for entry-level and fully-certified lateral police officers. They are "looking to hire 10 officers to attend the January 2022 Maine Criminal Justice Academy," the release says.

According to the release, "the hiring process is extensive and can take three to four months to complete." Officers attend an 18-week-long police academy, as well as a 14-week field training program after they become hired.

For the telecommunicator, or 911 dispatcher, positions, the release describes the following:

"The Portland Regional Communications Center (PRCC) provides emergency and non-emergency dispatch for police, fire, and emergency medical services for the communities of Portland, South Portland, and Cape Elizabeth.

"Telecommunicators start their career training to be a call-taker/operator, answering both 911 and non-emergency phones. After becoming proficient in this role, the next step is to train on the radio as a police or fire-EMS dispatcher. Career advancement and promotional opportunities to become a trainer and/or supervisor are available."

For both of these open positions within the Portland Police Department and the Portland Regional Communications Center, a $10,000 sign-on bonus will be offered to new employees with a five-year commitment.