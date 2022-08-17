'Hire-a-Vet' connects Maine veterans in search of work with jobs

Maine's largest job fair will be held at the Augusta Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.

MAINE, Maine — More than 250 employers will be offering job opportunities Thursday at the Augusta Civic Center for the annual "Hire-A-Vet" campaign and job fair.

The goal of this specific hiring event is for 100 employers to hire at least 100 veterans and military family members during a 100-day period.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills and other guest speakers will be part of a opening ceremony before the hiring event, beginning at 10 a.m.

"One of the new things that we are doing this year is Sport Clips has agreed to provide free hair cuts for veterans, so they can come, they can get a free hair cut, then they can go and they can talk with employers looking sharp, having the resume in hand and ready to go to work," Leo Deon, coordinator for the Maine "Hire-A-Vet" campaign, said. "Another facet that we are providing this year is we are providing veteran service officers onsite to assist veterans that might need help with disability claims."

Join us this Thursday at the Augusta Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.! Over 200 employers are participating in this year's hiring campaign. pic.twitter.com/sZdRw9C1sA — Maine Dept of Labor (@maine_labor) August 16, 2022

“My administration is committed to doing all we can to support our veterans, including assisting them in finding work," Mills said. "When our friends and family members come home from serving on the frontlines, they deserve every opportunity to find rewarding careers that utilize their extensive skills, diverse experiences, and unique training in the civil sector.

“Whether you are a transitioning veteran returning to or choosing the state of Maine as your new home, or whether you are a long-time Maine resident, making a career change or reentering the workforce, our Hire-A-Vet campaign can help you on your job search," she continued.

The hiring event is open to all job seekers, not just veterans.

“Veterans receive valuable training during their military service that often transfers to in-demand civilian skills,” Laura Fortman, Maine labor commissioner, said. “As employers look to hire in this tight labor market, the Maine Hire-A-Vet campaign is one tool we use to connect veterans with the next step in their career. I encourage any veteran or military spouse searching for their next job to participate in this year’s campaign, and all job seekers to come check out who is hiring at this year’s fair.”

Maine Public will be at the Hire A Vet Campaign - Maine kickoff event this THURSDAY! Come visit us and other employers... Posted by Maine Public on Monday, August 15, 2022

"This event will host employers from all industries across the state, so we have employers from Aroostook County, York County, and these jobs represent the entire spectrum, anywhere from manufacturing production fabrication, medical healthcare industry, administration, commercial driving, trades, so there is a wide spectrum of jobs that are available," Deon said.

This year’s "Hire-A-Vet" campaign will feature in-person and virtual hiring events.

During last year's campaign, 166 employers participated, and 217 veterans and military family members were hired.

Anyone who is not able to attend the fair in person can still find job opportunities through this link: https://www.mainecareercenter.com/mhav/.

Veterans, military family members, and civilians seeking assistance in job search and training are encouraged to contact their closest Maine CareerCenter, which can be found online at https://www.mainecareercenter.gov/locations.

The Augusta Civic Center is located at 76 Civic Center Drive in Augusta.