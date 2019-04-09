PORTLAND, Maine — A second-floor fire at an apartment building prompted the response of multiple crews late Tuesday night in Portland.

The city's police department was first on the scene at 88 Gilman St. around 9:45 p.m. and removed at least one tenant, according to firefighters.

The Portland Fire Department, citing its deputy fire chief, said crews put out the flames just before 10 p.m.

An "all hands" was struck, and the building's sprinkler system went off.

It wasn't immediately known if there were any injuries.