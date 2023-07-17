Portland city staff gives police department recommendations months after neo-Nazi rally

The four recommendations include first amendment training and a renewed focus on community policing.

PORTLAND, Maine — It's been more than three months since a group of neo-Nazis paraded through downtown Portland yelling hateful slurs.

The event ended with a physical altercation between the group and a counter-protester. It was broken up by police, but no charges were ever filed.

During a city council meeting Monday night, Portland city staff shared what has been and will be done in response to the march after a full review by the city council.

A full report is considered confidential because it's possible criminal charges could still be filed, according to city staff. But staff were able to share recommendations for the Portland Police Department included in it.

The recommendations include specialized first amendment training and documenting hate and bias incidents, not just crimes.

"This information will better inform the police department in terms of deployment of resources and community policing initiatives," Portland City Manager Danielle West explained.

The department also plans to update guidelines on how officers should respond to first amendment incidents and have a renewed focus on community policing.

"It was scary for our community and we all wanted to act immediately," Portland City Councilor Andrew Zarro said. "I think we have a roadmap in front of us now that’s showing that we’re going to do everything we can to make sure this doesn't happen again in our community."

