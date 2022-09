The incident took place on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

PORTLAND, Maine — A man was hospitalized after an incident at Deering Oaks Park on Wednesday evening, authorities say.

An officer with the Portland Police Department at the scene confirmed the man was hurt. Witnesses told NEWS CENTER Maine they heard "pops."

Police were still present at the scene as of 7:10 p.m.

#BREAKING: One man injured, taken to hospital after incident at Deering Oaks Park in Portland, according to police on scene. Witness tells us they heard 'pops.' @NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/iO1CjFqQ21 — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) September 7, 2022

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.