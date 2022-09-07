x
Shooting in Waterville sends man to hospital

The shooting happened in the area of Pleasant Street and Sheldon Place around 3:00 a.m., according to police.
WATERVILLE, Maine — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Waterville early Saturday morning.

Waterville Police Department Seargent Joshua Woods tells NEWS CENTER Maine police received a call around 3:00 a.m. about gunshots fired in the area of Pleasant Street and Sheldon Place. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Woods said the victim is in the hospital. 

Detectives are investigating this shooting but are not releasing any other information as of Saturday afternoon. 

Police said they don't believe there is a threat to the public. 

