Shooting in Waterville sends man to hospital

The shooting happened in the area of Pleasant Street and Sheldon Place around 3:00 a.m., according to police.

WATERVILLE, Maine — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Waterville early Saturday morning.

Waterville Police Department Seargent Joshua Woods tells NEWS CENTER Maine police received a call around 3:00 a.m. about gunshots fired in the area of Pleasant Street and Sheldon Place. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Woods said the victim is in the hospital.

Detectives are investigating this shooting but are not releasing any other information as of Saturday afternoon.