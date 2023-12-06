x
Police investigating after body found near encampment in Portland

Portland police spokesperson Brad Nadeau said a body was found in a homeless encampment near the intersection of Franklin Street and Marginal Way.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are investigating a death in Portland.

A man's body was found at about 6:28 a.m. in a homeless encampment near the intersection of Franklin Street and Marginal Way on Monday morning, according to Portland police spokesperson Brad Nadeau. 

According to a news release issued Monday morning, Nadeau said the death does not appear to be suspicious, and the cause of death would be determined by the chief medical examiner's office.  

No other information was available, as the investigation is developing.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

