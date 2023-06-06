Portland man facing drug trafficking charges

Martin Benjamin, 38, was in possession of 67 grams of fentanyl, enough to kill an estimated 33,500 people, police said.

PORTLAND, Maine — Shortly before 4 p.m., police stopped 38-year-old Martin Benjamin, who police suspected was participating in illegal drug activity in the area of 55 Portland St., a news release from the Portland Police Department said.

Police conducted a search, revealing that Benjamin, who is a resident of Portland, was in possession of 67 grams of fentanyl, in addition to small amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine HCL, according to the release.

Police said the amount of fentanyl Benjamin had was enough to kill an estimated 33,500 people.

Benjamin was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of Scheduled W drugs, and violating conditions of release, according to police.