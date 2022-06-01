Driver, passengers injured in collision with moose and tractor-trailer

The driver and two other passengers were brought to Maine Medical Center in Portland with injuries not considered life-threatening.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A driver and two passengers were injured after the vehicle they were in struck a moose, then a tractor-trailer in Scarborough.

Jordan Andujar, 23, of Windham was the driver of the vehicle, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Andujar and two other passengers were brought to Maine Medical Hospital in Portland with injures not considered life-threatening after the vehicle they were in struck a moose on Interstate 95 near mile marker 40 shortly after midnight. The vehicle then crashed into a passing tractor-trailer.

The moose died after being struck and was removed by the Maine Turnpike Authority, according to the release.

May and June are peak moose collision months and are most active at dawn and dusk, according to Maine Department of Transportation, Moss shared in the release.