Two people seriously hurt in Andover moose versus motorcycle crash

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Route 120 when a moose entered the roadway.

ANDOVER, Maine — Two people are seriously hurt after a moose versus motorcycle crash in Andover Friday night.

According to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office, a man was driving a motorcycle with a woman passenger on Elm Street, or Route 120, the evening of April 15. Around 9:21 p.m., the Oxford County Regional Communications Center received a call that the motorcycle had crashed when a moose entered the roadway near the intersection of East Andover Road.

Authorities said both riders were seriously hurt and taken to Rumford Community Hospital. Later, the man was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston via ambulance. The woman was flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The injured moose is missing, but the Maine Warden Service was notified about the incident. The Andover Fire Department, Med-Care Ambulance, Life Flight of Maine, and Maine State Police also responded to help the sheriff's office.