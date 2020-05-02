PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Drug Enforcement Agents (MDEA) say a Portland man has been arrested and more than two pounds of the powerful-dangerous drug Fentanyl was seized.

21-year-old Hunter York of Portland is charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs (fentanyl).

Agents say on Tuesday members from the MDEA Cumberland District Task Force and officers from the Portland Police Crime Reduction Unit began investigating reports of drug trafficking from 115 Dartmouth Street in Portland. Police say York lives at the residence and was suspected of selling drugs, including fentanyl throughout Cumberland and York counties.

Early Wednesday morning, York was stopped by Portland Police on Forest Avenue in Portland operating a 2003 Ford Mustang and was arrested after they found him in possession of fentanyl and two firearms.

Drug agents searched his apartment and seized over two pounds of fentanyl in powder and tablet form. Agents say they also found more than 125 Ecstasy capsules and seized $15,000 in suspected drug money. Two additional guns stored with the fentanyl were also discovered. Police believe one of the firearms may have been stolen in Saco last year.

York was transported to the Cumberland County Jail where bail was set at $100,000.

MDEA released a statement saying, "The fentanyl seizure, which has a street value of $140,000, along with the four guns, will have a significant impact on the drug’s distribution from Portland to Saco. Fentanyl has been one of the leading causes of drug deaths in Maine and the country. The drug is so powerful that the equivalent of a few grains of salt can be deadly."

