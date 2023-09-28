Crews respond to 'devastating' fire in Port Clyde

"More to come on the devastating fire in Port Clyde, but what we need right now is for everyone to STAY OUT OF PORT CLYDE," St. George Fire & Rescue said.

ST GEORGE, Maine — Fire officials are urging people to stay out of Port Clyde Thursday after flames broke out late Wednesday night.

"More to come on the devastating fire in Port Clyde, but what we need right now is for everyone to STAY OUT OF PORT CLYDE," St. George Fire & Rescue said in a social media post Thursday morning. "This includes Factory Rd- we have trucks relaying water that we need on scene and cannot afford to have personal vehicles in our way."

"We understand folks want to come down to look at the aftermath, but it is still “current math” at the moment," the post continued. "Please give us the space we need to work. Thank you."

Port Clyde is located on the tip of the St. George peninsula, 14 miles from Route 1 in Thomaston, according to NEWS CENTER Maine's partners at the Courier-Gazette.

Crews from St. George, Thomaston, South Thomaston, Warren, Cushing, Owls Head and Rockland were sent to the scene, according to the Courier-Gazette.