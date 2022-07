The beach closed on Wednesday evening after a white shark was spotted, officials say.

POPHAM BEACH, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published July 27.

Popham Beach is open again after a white shark was spotted on Wednesday evening, officials say.

A spokesman for the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry told NEWS CENTER Maine everything reopened on Thursday.

The department initially sent out an alert on Wednesday evening stating water access was closed.