Police searching for missing Biddeford teenager

The 17-year-old was reported missing by his family after leaving for work from his Biddeford home on Sunday, a release said.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police are searching for a Biddeford teen who has been missing since Sunday.

Dallas Williams, 17, was reported missing by his family after leaving for work from his Biddeford home, according to a news release from the City of Biddeford. Williams had reportedly left a note at 9 a.m. indicating to his father he was walking to work.

He has not been heard from since being reported missing, the release said.

Williams is reportedly 5-foot-6 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. He has auburn hair and blue eyes, the release said. He could be wearing black or dark blue Under Armour sneakers and reportedly prefers to wear sweatpants and sweatshirts.

Williams is believed to be in the South Portland or Scarborough area as of Tuesday, according to the release.

"Anyone with information please contact the Biddeford Police Department at 207-282-5127," the release said.