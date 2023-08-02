Police searching for missing 26-year-old Biddeford woman

The woman has been missing since July 23, a release said.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police are searching for a 26-year-old woman missing since July 23 after leaving her Biddeford home.

Kenisha Little was reported missing by her family after leaving her Biddeford residence, according to a news release from the City of Biddeford.

Little was last seen leaving her home in a purple-colored vehicle that may have a Massachusetts registration, the release said.

"It is believed she was travelling to Massachusetts with an unknown male, possibly to the Andover, MA area," according to the release.

Little is reportedly 5-foot-3 and weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She is known to have mental health challenges, the release said.

Those with information regarding Little's whereabouts are being asked to contact the Biddeford Police Department at 207-282-5127.