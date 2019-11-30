RICHMOND, Maine — Police are searching for a missing Richmond woman who has been missing since Tuesday, November 26.

Anneliese Heinig, 37, of Richmond has blue eyes, blonde hair, and is five feet and one inch tall.

Heinig was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket, with a black hat and black shoes.

She was last seen driving on I-295 between exits 9 and 10.

Heinig drives a black 2008 Mercury Mariner with a Maine license plate 2039 GW.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at (207) 737-8518.

Richmond Police Department

RELATED: Coast Guard calls off search for three missing on sailboat saying all are safe

RELATED: Missing Westbrook man found dead