BANGOR, Maine — The Maine State Police, Major Crimes Unit is assisting the Westbrook Police Department with a missing person case.

Police said 45-year-old Henry Jacques, was last seen at 55 Brown Street, APT 2 on Friday, November 8th at approximately 3:00 PM by his live-in girlfriend. Police believe he left the residence on foot wearing blue jeans, multiple layers of shirts (unknown color) and no shoes.

Jacques is described as 5’9” tall, 200 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo on his right arm with the initials “H.J.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Westbrook Police Department at (207) 854-0394 or Maine State Police at (207) 624-7076.