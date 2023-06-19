Police investigating double fatal incident in Westbrook

Westbrook police said they had a suspect in custody late Monday night.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Law enforcement officials are investigating a reported shooting on Main Street in Westbrook Monday night.

Westbrook police responded to a report of gunshots in the 800 block of Main Street at about 8:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators said two people were found dead at the scene.

Police said they also found a suspect at the scene and took that person into custody. They said there is no threat to the public.

The Westbrook Police Department has not released the names of either victim while the investigation continues. Police said they were working to notify family members of the deaths.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said the autopsies were expected to be conducted Tuesday morning.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 800 block of Main St. A suspect is in custody. There is no threat to the public. Maine State Police are on scene and have taken over the investigation. — Westbrook Maine Police Department (@WestbrookPDME) June 20, 2023

Maine State Police told NEWS CENTER Maine they are helping the Westbrook Police Department with the investigation. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is also involved.

Witnesses told NEWS CENTER Maine they heard multiple gunshots. One said they saw someone with a gun get tackled.

A portion of Main Street was closed from the intersection of Bridge Street to Mechanic Street while police investigated.

No further information is available at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.