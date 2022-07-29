Police continue to investigate Turner fatal hit-and-run

Police are looking to speak with the citizen who made called about a reported drunk driver the day of the fatal incident.

TURNER, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office continues to follow up on the fatal hit-and-run that occurred July 23. The crash occurred on County Road in Turner.

Amber Smith, 36, of Sabattus was charged with manslaughter following the hit-and-run crash shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday that took the life of Tina White, 46, of Turner.

The sheriff's office shared a Facebook post asking that the citizen who reported a suspected drunken driver in a white SUV on Lake Shore Drive in Auburn to an Auburn police officer shortly before the hit-and-run occurred to please contact them.

Chief Deputy William Gagne of the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office told NEWS CENTER Maine that police are looking to speak with the citizen who made the call about the drunken driver, as it could be helpful in the investigation.

The sheriff's office asks that the citizen who made the call to contact Deputy Jim Phillips or Chief Deputy William Gagne at 207-753-2599.

No additional information has been released.

Smith remains in jail as of Friday, Gagne told NEWS CENTER Maine.

