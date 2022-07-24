Woman charged with manslaughter after fatal hit-and-run in Turner

Amber Smith, 36, of Sabattus has been arrested and charged with manslaughter following a hit-and-run crash that police said killed Tina White, 46, of Turner.

TURNER, Maine — A Sabattus woman is facing multiple charges including manslaughter, following a fatal hit-and-run crash in Turner on Saturday.

On Saturday, July 23, the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook, saying deputies had responded to County Road near Fortin Drive around 10:30 a.m. when a local woman was found on the side of the road with life-threatening injuries. Police said her injuries looked like she had been hit by a car from behind while out walking.

Police said the woman was identified as Tina White, 46, of Turner, who lived near the crash scene. Turner Fire-Rescue and a Lifeflight medical crew responded to try to help her, but White died at the scene.

Police said shortly after deputies responded to that call, they responded to a separate call about a woman passed out behind the wheel of a car at a business on Auburn Road in Turner. She was identified as Amber Smith, 36, of Sabattus. Police said Smith's car had damages that were consistent with the crash on County Road.

The Facebook post mentioned deputies worked throughout the day, examining the evidence and conducting interviews. It said through that work, "deputies developed probable cause to believe that Smith was the driver of the vehicle that struck White".