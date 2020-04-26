CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Cape Elizabeth Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen.

18-year-old Harrison Punsky is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Punsky may be driving a 2004 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck with Maine license plate 1751WD.

Anyone who has contact with Punsky or information about his whereabouts should contact Cape Elizabeth Police at 207-767-3323.

