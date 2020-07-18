New Hampshire man to walk 1,000 miles for charity

Dwight Barnes, a retired McDonald's owner/operator will walk to raise money, awareness for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New England

DEERFIELD, N.H. — One retired McDonald’s owner and operator is about to set out on the walk of his life.

Dwight Barnes, of Deerfield New Hampshire, aims to raise awareness and critical funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New England by walking 1,000 miles.

His journey will begin on August 17 and will take him across New England, visiting the Ronald McDonald Houses in Rhode Island, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Maine.

He will walk 20-25 miles per day, and his journey is expected to span 56 days.

When asked what will keep him going during the 1,000 miles walk, Barnes said,

“It’s the Ronald McDonald House Charities. It’s the charity itself, it’s their mission. I was in the McDonald’s business for almost 40 years and as an owner/operator, we always supported that charity and it became very special to me. My feet will be sore but it will be a good sore because I know what the purpose is."