19th annual 'Freeze Out' in Freeport raises funds for fuel assistance

"I know people who are cold, which is why it's important for me to be here," one local volunteer said.

FREEPORT, Maine — On Saturday, Freeport held its 19th annual "Freeze Out" event to help raise money for those in need of fuel and heating assistance.

Freeport is a community of 8,000 Mainers, and some members of the community may struggle to make ends meet. That's why locals come together each year with the intent to help their neighbors stay warm.

Arlene Arris has been volunteering at this event for the past 15 years. She said collecting money to help others is the least she can do.

"This year it is really needed, really needed badly. Some people only have enough for food or only have enough to pay for their prescriptions. Some only have enough for gas to go to work," Arris said.

And many families may be struggling or unable to keep their homes warm this winter.

Sarah Lundin, executive director of Freeport Community Services, said there was a goal in mind to reach $20,000 within the first hour.

"We're halfway toward that mark, which is really good, and I suspect by the end of the day we will hit it," she said.

Even on a cold day, standing outside, volunteers who collected donations said they know this event will make a big difference.

"To know that they are going to some wonderful families in our community makes it all worthwhile. It makes the 12-degree temperature not feel quite as cold," Lundin said.