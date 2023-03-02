Nonprofit works to give out horse blankets ahead of historic cold snap

The Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals traded pristine blankets in exchange for any donation on Friday.

WINDHAM, Maine — Horses are incredibly resilient animals when it comes to weather.

But if they're underweight or used to having a blanket in the winter, local experts said they would need one as Maine awaits a potentially historic weekend for cold temperatures.

The Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals in Windham had a surplus of around 150 horse blankets. So, they decided to offer them to anyone who brought in any donation.

Peggy Keyser, who was a longtime reporter and anchor for NEWS CENTER Maine, works for the organization. Workers at the MSSPA spend their time rehabilitating neglected horses year-round. Keyser said people responded in droves online and rolled in Friday morning as the mercury plummeted.

"It's kind of a reflection of, folks are worried about the weather," Keyser said of the response. "Blankets are expensive. Some of these blankets are brand new or in very good condition. So, offering them by donation is, really, our way of helping horses if we can."

The nonprofit opens a "tack shack" on Wednesdays and Saturdays, offering blankets and gear in exchange for donations.

Keyser said it will be closed this coming Saturday due to the potentially record low temperatures, but added the main building in Windham will be staffed in case a horse owner came by with a dire need for their animals.

For more information about the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals, click here.

