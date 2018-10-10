(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Two major issues in the center of the race for Maine's second Congressional District are some of the most complex: gun control and health care.

During a forum on Monday, October 8, candidates for CD2 candidates Rep. Jared Golden (D- Lewiston), and incumbent Rep. Bruce Poliquin (R - ME), verbally sparred over the topic of supporting the Second Amendment.

Poliquin claimed Golden has a D rating with the NRA, and an F rating with the Gun Owners of Maine, while Poliquin has A, and A+ ratings, respectively. The organizations' websites reflect those grades.

"I got dinged by the NRA because I took a stand to protect the victims of domestic abuse. So be it.," said Golden. "It is very important that we be strong on this issue of domestic violence. It's the number one cause of homicide."

Gun Owners of Maine confirmed that Golden's vote on a bill that would have confiscated weapons of those accused of domestic violence played a partial role in his F rating.

"It's one of several bills he was graded on, yes," said Todd Tolhurst of G.O.M. "The objection to this bill is it would take guns away from anyone based on an accusation. Mr. Golden voted for it, fully aware of those due process objections."

The two candidates also battled each other on health care, including the Affordable Care Act, and protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

"He voted to repeal the ACA without any plan to replace it whatsoever," Golden claimed.

Poliquin disagrees with that interpretation, citing a 14-point plan that he introduced, after a 2015 vote not to repeal the ACA due to lack of a viable replacement, that would have required insurance companies to maintain protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

Poliquin eventually voted for a plan that would have repealed the ACA, but it never got enacted.

"It would have allowed states to opt-out of providing protections for people with pre-existing conditions," Golden said.

Poliquin argued the opposite.

