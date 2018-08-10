NEWS CENTER Maine is proud to announce our Candidate Forum dates for the 2018 election cycle:

Maine's 2nd Congressional District Candidate Forum - Monday, October 8, 2018, 7 - 8PM

Maine Gubernatorial Candidate Forum - Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 7 - 8 PM

  • PARTICIPANTS: Shawn Moody (R), Janet Mills (D), Alan Caron (I), Teresea Hayes (I)
  • LIVE on NEWS CENTER Maine CHs 2 & 6
  • LIVE on OTT providers: Roku, DirectNOW, Fubo and Hulu LIVE.
  • STREAMING LIVE online newscentermaine.com and mobile app.
  • STREAMING LIVE on social media: Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
  • Social Media Hashtag - #MEGovDebate

Maine's 1st Congressional District Candidate Forum - Monday, October 22, 2018, 7 - 8 PM

  • PARTICIPANTS: Chellie Pingree* (D), Mark Holbrook (R), Marty Grohman (I)
  • LIVE on NEWS CENTER Maine CHs 2 & 6
  • LIVE on OTT providers: Roku, DirectNOW, Fubo and Hulu LIVE.
  • STREAMING LIVE online newscentermaine.com and mobile app.
  • STREAMING LIVE on social media: Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
  • Social Media Hashtag - #ME01Debate

U.S. Senate Candidate Forum - Monday, October 29, 2018, 7 - 8 PM

  • PARTICIPANTS: Angus King* (I), Eric Brakey (R), Zak Ringelstein (D)
  • LIVE on NEWS CENTER Maine CHs 2 & 6
  • LIVE on OTT providers: Roku, DirectNOW, Fubo and Hulu LIVE.
  • STREAMING LIVE online newscentermaine.com and NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.
  • STREAMING LIVE on social media: Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
  • Social Media Hashtag - #MESenateDebate

* denotes incumbent

