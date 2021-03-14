No one injured in fire at Carroll St. apartment in Bangor

Two families were displaced after a fire in Bangor Saturday afternoon.

BANGOR, Maine — Around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Bangor Fire Department received a call for a fire on an two-family apartment complex on Carroll Street.

Bangor Fire Chief Tom Higgins said his team and other fire crews from neighboring towns were wrapping up at a fire on Finson Road, when they received the call for another apartment fire in Bangor.

"There was fire showing on the back side of the building, when they arrived there was a good head of smoke they could see, so they knew before they arrived that they were going back to work," said Chief Higgins.

Chief Higgins said when his crew showed up heavy fire was seen coming from the backside of the building, but was able to quickly knock it down.

Another fire in Bangor, this one is in Carroll Street. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/JwuvLhpR7S — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) March 13, 2021

Chief Higgins wanted to take the opportunity to remind Mainers to have working smoke detectors, safe heaters, to make sure your electrical system is safely installed and in good condition, and to have a good escape route.

"It's proven over and over that its effective to have good working some detectors, if I could encourage anybody to do something, its to do that" said Chief Higgins.

Representatives from the State Fire Marshall office are on scene to help determine the cause of the fire.