Bangor fire destroys apartments for two families. Bangor Housing Authority is helping at scene

The Bangor Housing Authority is already helping the two families impacted by Saturday afternoon's fire

BANGOR, Maine — Two families are safe but lost their home to a fire Saturday afternoon.

Bangor Fire Chief Tom Higgins told us the apartment building on Finson Road was destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon.

Higgins said the strong winds made fighting the fire particularly tricky.

NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologist Mike Slifer called for temperatures in the 40s Saturday with wind gusts into the high 20s. According to the National Weather Service, Bangor recorded a high of 25 mph wind gust Saturday.

According to Higgins, there were no injuries due to the fire.

The Bangor Housing Authority, which owns the complex on Finson, is already helping the displaced families.

Higgins said firefighters contained the blaze within a half-hour after arrival.

NOW: Crews from the @BangorFireDept and the @oronofire are working on a house fire on Finson Road in Bangor. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/Bcum76Mpfw — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) March 13, 2021