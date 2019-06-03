DOVER, N.H. — A man from Somersworth, N.H. was arrested Monday on a felony theft charge.

The Dover Police Department began an investigation Tuesday, Feb. 19 into a report of stolen cash and a credit card from Granite State Shuttle Services at 760 Central Avenue.

The officer investigating the case found someone had tried to use the stolen credit card at an ATM in Somersworth, N.H. Through surveillance video, the officer was able to track down Edward J. Mercier, 42, who was an employee at Granite State Shuttle Services at the time of the theft.

Since Mercier already had two or more previous convictions for theft, the charge for this case is considered a felony.

Dover police arrested Mercier on Monday, March 4, at the Strafford County Superior Court, where he was appearing on unrelated theft charges.