NEWS CENTER Maine earns 18 Emmy Award nominations

PORTLAND, Maine — NEWS CENTER Maine has received the 18 nominations for the 46th Boston/New England Emmy Awards. Nominations span from behind-the-scenes directing to in-depth storytelling and so much more.
The award ceremony will be presented on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Newscast-Evening Smaller Markets (50+)
"NEWS CENTER Maine: The Capitol Riot: One Year Later"
Stephen Armstrong, Producer
Light Feature (Single Report)
Kirk Cratty, Photojournalist
Hannah Yechivi, MSJ
Samantha York, Reporter
Kirk Cratty, Photojournalist
Business/Consumer News
David Guildford, MSJ
Crime/Justice News
Zach Blanchard, Producer/Anchor/Reporter
Rebecca Stefansky, Managing Editor
Health/Medical/Environmental/Science News
Christopher Costa, MSJ/Anchor
Sebastian Bennage, Photojournalist
Jack Molmud, MSJ
Military News
Don Carrigan, Reporter
Sebastian Bennage, Photojournalist
David Guildford, MSJ
Societal Concerns News
Christopher Costa, MSJ/Anchor
Historical/Cultural-Short Form Content
Don Carrigan, Reporter
Kirk Cratty, Photojournalist
News Promotion-Campaign
"Your Maine Connection"
Karen Schwarzer, Marketing Producer
Commentator/Editorialist
Zach Blanchard, Reporter/MSJ
Director Live or Recorded Live
"Wake up with director Julie"
Julie Sherburne, Broadcast Director
Photographer Short Form Content
Sebastian Bennage, Photojournalist
Multimedia Journalist-No Production Time Limit
Christopher Costa, MSJ/Anchor
"Third time's the charm: Lewiston shoemakers build Team USA's Olympic winter boots for closing ceremony by hand"
Christopher Costa, MSJ/Anchor