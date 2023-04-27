x
NEWS CENTER Maine earns 18 Emmy Award nominations

Here's a look at the standout stories and efforts from 2022 nominated for the 46th Boston/New England Emmy Awards.
Credit: NCM

PORTLAND, Maine — NEWS CENTER Maine has received the 18 nominations for the 46th Boston/New England Emmy Awards. Nominations span from behind-the-scenes directing to in-depth storytelling and so much more. 

The award ceremony will be presented on Saturday, June 10, 2023. 

Newscast-Evening Smaller Markets (50+)

"NEWS CENTER Maine: The Capitol Riot: One Year Later"

Stephen Armstrong, Producer

Light Feature (Single Report)

"How much wood could a woodchuck chuck?" 

Kirk Cratty, Photojournalist

"Meet Jim Knowlen, the Portland Sea Dogs' oldest and most popular usher"

Hannah Yechivi, MSJ

"The mountain man"

Samantha York, Reporter

Kirk Cratty, Photojournalist 

Business/Consumer News 

"Puzzle mountain bakery"

David Guildford, MSJ

Crime/Justice News

"Vanished: Where is Ayla Reynolds?" 

Zach Blanchard, Producer/Anchor/Reporter

Rebecca Stefansky, Managing Editor

Health/Medical/Environmental/Science News

"Imperceivable poison: Maine's schools find high levels of lead in drinking water"

Christopher Costa, MSJ/Anchor

Sebastian Bennage, Photojournalist

"Old fish shows new secrets"

Jack Molmud, MSJ

Military News

"El Faro salute"

Don Carrigan, Reporter

Sebastian Bennage, Photojournalist

"Honor Flight Maine"

David Guildford, MSJ

Societal Concerns News

"Maine transplant from Ukraine rescues Russian war refugees"

Christopher Costa, MSJ/Anchor

Historical/Cultural-Short Form Content

"Lombard's genius"

Don Carrigan, Reporter

Kirk Cratty, Photojournalist

News Promotion-Campaign

"Your Maine Connection"

Karen Schwarzer, Marketing Producer

Commentator/Editorialist

"Just say it: An editorial on gay rights"

Zach Blanchard, Reporter/MSJ

Director Live or Recorded Live

"Wake up with director Julie"

Julie Sherburne, Broadcast Director

Photographer Short Form Content

"Tom the bottle man"

Sebastian Bennage, Photojournalist

Multimedia Journalist-No Production Time Limit

"Maine kids lack swimming skills as summer nears"

Christopher Costa, MSJ/Anchor

"Third time's the charm: Lewiston shoemakers build Team USA's Olympic winter boots for closing ceremony by hand"

Christopher Costa, MSJ/Anchor

