AUGUSTA, Maine — The Legislature appears likely to begin debate on a new state budget on Friday. The proposed two-year budget is slightly less than eight billion dollars -- the largest ever.

It was passed late Wednesday afternoon by the Appropriations Committee on a bipartisan vote of 11 to 2.

Democratic leaders of the committee say the $7.987 billion package will increase funding for towns and cities through revenue sharing, increase funding for both K-12 schools and higher education, and pay for a variety of new human services needs, including Medicaid expansion. Republicans, including those who voted for the package, say the total spending is too much.

"Personally, I have concerns we’re spending way too much money -- in that we’re spending $126 million more than we’re scheduled to take in," said Sen. Jim Hamper, the lead GOP member of the committee.

"My problem is a sustainability aspect for the future," he added, suggesting there won’t be enough money to cover the next budget in two years.

But Democratic leaders insist it is sustainable.

"When we project revenue, it isn’t just the current biennium. It projects into the future," says committee co-chair Rep. Drew Gattine. "And we continue to see strong revenue growth into the next biennium."

Democratic leaders say the budget allows for up to $300 million in new bonds for capital projects, provides $6 million to pay for some of the new spending bills being passed by the Legislature, puts $18 million into the rainy day fund savings and leaves $5 million for possible new, urgent spending needs.

The full Legislature is expected to take the first votes on the budget Friday.