AUGUSTA, Maine — After more than four months of work, and lots of speculation about potential obstacles, the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee has passed a proposed two-year state budget.

The $7.99 billion package is slightly smaller than what was originally proposed by Gov. Janet Mills, but the Governor praised the bipartisan vote on the budget Wednesday evening.

"This compromise agreement takes important, forward-looking steps to invest in Maine’s future by expanding health care, improving our education system, providing property tax relief, and saving money in the Rainy Day Fund," the Governor said in a written statement.

The final vote on the package was 11-2 , with all Democrats and three Republicans supporting the budget and two Republicans opposing it.

The package includes funding for a wide range of state government programs, including significant increases for Medicaid and other Human Services programs and additional funding for K-12 schools. It also restores some of the funding for revenue sharing programs for towns and cities, which had been eliminated over the past ten years.

That budget still needs to be passed by the full Legislature, by a two-thirds majority, before the end of June.