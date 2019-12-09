GORHAM, Maine — Jodi Polchies has been a child passenger safety technician for 15 years.

"It's been a really good thing to be able to help families," she said.

She hosts regular car seat checks at the Gorham Fire Department, for free. This week, she's busier than ever. That's because Maine's child safety seat laws are changing.

"The two big differences," Polchies explained, "it is now state law that you must ride rear-facing until two, your child, and children under 55 lbs need to be in a 5 point harness."

Parents have asked her:

"What happens when a child outgrows an infant seat and isn't 2 yet?"

"What if a child has been riding in a booster seat for a year - do they need a new seat?"

Polchies says once a child outgrows an infant seat by height or weight, they should transition to a seat that can be used rear-facing and later forward-facing.

Regarding the booster seat question:

"We've always made the recommendation they ride as long as possible in a harness. I think parents for convenience sake tend to transition their child to a belt-positioning booster around 40lbs, 4 or 5 years-old. So we'd like to see them stay harnessed a little bit longer, provides more protection."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, motor vehicle injuries are a leading cause of death among children in the U.S. And the numbers behind car seat installations are even more alarming.

"Typically the misuse rate is about 3 out of 4 are not used correctly," said Polchies.

And that's why Polchies has dedicated her life's work to informing parents like herself.

"It is important to have your car seat checked and have your child riding as safe as possible."

Safety seats can be expensive. There are ways parents can get a seat for free. For more information on that, e-mail gorhamcarseat@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, free car seat checks are offered at the Gorham Fire Department on the 2nd Thursday of the month from 1-6 p.m.

To find a car seat safety check near you, click here.