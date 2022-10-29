National Drug Take Back Day took place at locations across Maine

Police departments across Maine accepted unwanted or unused prescription drugs Saturday with no questions asked.

MAINE, USA — National Drug Take Back Day took place at locations all across the country and here in Maine on Saturday.

Members of the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office gathered at the Airport Mall on Union St. in Bangor to collect prescription drugs from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

This event happens twice a year for anyone looking to get rid of old or unwanted prescription drugs, no questions asked.

Lt. James Ellis, of the Penobscot Sheriff's Office, said they collected nearly 3,000 lbs. of prescription medications at their last drug take back event in April.

"The national drug take back is there to get unwanted medications out of the home, away from children... seniors who may get confused, or at least seniors who have passed, to get those medications out of the home and that's important," Lt. Ellis said.

Maine Savings Bank also sponsored on-site document shredding for anyone interested.

"With the shredding event, tax returns, legal documents, particularly seniors have years-worth... they can get shredded at no cost to them," Lt. Ellis added.