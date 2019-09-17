PORTLAND, Maine — Are you still feeling it?

Seasonal allergy sufferers are now dealing with ragweed, known as the main allergen from late summer through the first frost.

Northern Maine will see a hard freeze Wednesday or Thursday morning, with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s. That should put an end to the growing (and allergy) season there.

NCM

Southern Maine will be chilly as well, but cold enough for a freeze.

With warmer weather coming later this week and this weekend, it looks like the ragweed count will spike. In central and southern Maine, high levels seem likely Saturday through Monday.

NCM

It'll take another few weeks for a widespread killing freeze. On average, the first frost in southern and central Maine occurs in early to mid October.

NCM

