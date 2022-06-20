Mainer to compete in national welding competition in Atlanta

Northern Maine Community College graduate Alex Sweetser earned his place at the national competition after winning first place in Maine’s state competition in March.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Alex Sweetser is a recent graduate of Northern Maine Community College's diesel hydraulics program. Last week he left Presque Isle for Atlanta, Georgia, where he will compete in the SkillsUSA Welding Championships.

“I think it’s really neat to be able to compete against other people because welding is usually for a job and you’re not trying to be better than other people,” Sweetser told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The competition starts Monday, June 20, and ends on Friday, June 24.

In Atlanta, Sweetser will compete against some of the nation's most skilled welding students.

"Alex had a wonderful, natural ability that I had noticed throughout the [welding] classes he attended here," NMCC welding instructor Rick Taggett said.

Taggett explained that Sweetser qualified for the national competition after finishing first at the Maine state welding competition in March.

"As an instructor, to have a student win at states and compete in nationals, it makes you feel good," he added.

Sweetser admitted his skillset varies from his competitors since he didn't major in welding, but he has been practicing to prepare for nationals.

"Rick helped a lot because he got these practice tests to do, and I'm sure they will help give any kids who have them an advantage," Sweetser said.

Taggett’s son, Jessie Taggett, is a junior at Caribou High School. Jessie is also competing at nationals this week.