FALMOUTH, Maine — Falmouth Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Tacoma Malloy.

Police describe him as being 5' 8" and 175 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Police say it is likely he left his Falmouth home voluntarily and does not want to be found. They say he is likely in the Portland area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lt. Frank Soule or Lt. Jeff Pardue at 207-781-2300.

