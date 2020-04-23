PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland celebrated 50 years of progress on Earth Day 2020. In 1970, the city didn't even have a wastewater treatment facility, according to Troy Moon, the sustainability director. Instead of looking back, Moon is looking forward.

“We can’t sit on our laurels. During the next 50 years, climate change is going to be a really big problem for us. We know we have rising seas and higher temperatures, and we need to do everything we can to prevent the worst impacts of climate change. So that’s our mission for the next 50 years.”

Moon says you can do your part at home, even while quarantining by reducing waste and recycling now that many are ordering more take-out.

Littering continues to be an issue in Portland. Now city leaders are seeing more disposable gloves and masks discarded on the ground. Moon recommends bringing a bag with you to throw out used personal protective equipment.

“Litter is a problem even if it’s not gloves and masks," said Moon. "It can potentially be contaminated with the virus, but litter in general including those items often get washed into catch basins and storm drains, ultimately it gets washed out to sea, Casco Bay.”

