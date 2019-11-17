ORLAND, Maine — Two female hikers were found Saturday night after being lost on Great Pond Mountain in Orland.

According to a release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW), three Game Wardens and two Hancock County deputies located Patricia Mason, 36, and Kathy Doyle, 60, of Ellsworth near the summit of Great Pond Mountain after hiking up the mountain from the Don Fish trail head where the women's vehicle was found.

The call to 911 was made from Mason's cellphone around 5:10 p.m. Mason also notified her family that they were lost and had called 911.

The Game Wardens and the Hancock County deputies used GPS coordinates from the 911 cellphone call to find Mason and Doyle.

According to the release, the temperature was in the 20s, and with hypothermia being a concern, the pair had built a small fire to keep them warm.

The fire was extinguished with snow, and the group hiked down the mountain to their vehicle.

“Before heading out, it’s always important to tell someone where you are going and when you plan to return,” said Game Warden Sergeant Ralph Hosford of the Maine Warden Service. “Make sure you take enough food, water, and clothing in case you have an unexpected stay in the woods. It’s also important to stay calm if you become lost as the decisions you make could save your life when the weather changes. Start a small fire if possible, it can provide warmth, a signal for rescuers, and can help you stay calm and focused if lost.”

