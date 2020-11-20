Mills allocates $6.2M more in federal rent relief to help support Maine families through December

MaineHousing will extend its COVID-19 rental relief program through December for renters who cannot afford to pay their rent due to COVID-19.

AUGUSTA, Maine — To support Maine families struggling economically because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Janet Mills on Friday announced she is dedicating an additional $6.2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to Maine Housing’s COVID-19 rental relief program. MaineHousing will extend the program through December for renters who cannot afford to pay their rent due to COVID-19.

“I join my fellow governors of both parties nationwide in calling on the U.S. Senate and the President to pass desperately needed relief for Maine families struggling to make ends meet during this pandemic. In the meantime, I will do all I can to keep people secure in their homes this holiday season,” Mills said. “I thank MaineHousing for extending this important program and I encourage all eligible people to apply.”

Maine Housing’s COVID-19 rental relief program will continue to help cover October and November rent. Both previous and new applicants may apply for a maximum of $1,000 per month for October, November, and December rent payments.

“In the last weeks, we’ve heard from people who are thankful for this program because it’s helped them keep a roof over their heads,” MaineHousing Director Daniel Brennan said. “We’re grateful for Governor Mills’ continued support of this program, and for the work that Maine’s Community Action Agencies are doing day in and day out to help Maine people.”

Program requirements remain the same. Applications for December rent will be accepted beginning Monday, Nov. 23 at mainehousing.org/covidrent. Awards are on a first-come, first-served basis.

MaineHousing and the Mills administration have dedicated a total of $28.4 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds for the COVID-19 Rental Relief Program since April.