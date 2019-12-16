JONESPORT, Maine — In coastal towns... many things wash up onshore.

Some trash, others...treasure.

Like a message from an 11-year-old Jonesport girl. Jenny Brown sent out to sea a message in a bottle 36 years ago.

Now, still living in Jonesport, Jennifer Brown can't believe her letter was found.

"I thought maybe it was just a hoax because I'd forgotten about it," she said.

Forgotten until just a few weeks ago, when the bottle was found on Cape Cod.

It was then Brown was reminded of playing out on the water in Jonesport.

She and another young girl sent messages out to sea.

"Her's I think was found washed up in Boothbay," Brown said.

Which lead to a pen pal for her friend, but not for her.

Her letter was not lost forever.

"Two days before Thanksgiving um, he found the large coke bottle. Glass. All sandblasted. And inside was the note!" Paul Mendes said. Mendes' son, Joshua Mendes found the letter.

Joshua found it while he was walking along the beach in Provincetown, Massachusetts which he does often to see what he can find.

"A lot of stuff floats down from Nova Scotia and Maine," Paul said.

While Mendes finds all kinds of things, this note in a bottle is a little bit more special.

Brown says she hopes to meet Joshua and Paul someday and maybe get that bottle back to tell her grandchildren about when they get older.

