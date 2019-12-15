ORONO, Maine — The final week of the semester is the most stressful one at colleges and universities around the state. Students getting ready for final exams, projects, and papers before the holiday break.

At the University of Maine at Orono, freshman Kell Fremouw is about to experience his first finals week. The Orno native doesn't have to travel far from home to his dorm room, but that was by design.

The reason for his college choice was because of his passion for competitive paddling.

“(Going to UMaine) allows me to be right next to this river and get my boats and talk to my coach," Fremouw said.

Fremouw found his love for paddling when he was a freshman at Orono High School. The school has a varsity canoe racing team coached by Jeff Owen. After his freshman season, Owen suggested wild water kayaking to Fremouw.

“Boy he picked it right up and fell in love with it immediately," Owen said.

Since he fell in love with paddling Fremouw has joined the competitive side of things. Most recently, the engineering student competed in the USA Wildwater Senior Team Trials in North Carolina.

He's also competed in the World event in Bosnia and Nationals in Colorado. Orono and Oldtown also hold annual paddling competitions that Fremouw has attended.

With the next season of competition approaching in April and May, Fremouw needs to start ramping up his training regiment.

“Depending what time of day his labs are, he’ll be out training a lot (next semester)," Owen said.

The balance of school and sport can only last for so long without one becoming the top priority. As of now, Fremouw doesn't think paddling or school have an advantage over one another, but that could change after the next season of competitions.

“After this spring maybe taking this break because I’m not sure if I’ll be able to sustain the amount I paddle and train when I’m trying to do my thesis," Fremouw said.

A unique balance between paddling and school, something Fremouw will continue to battle with, and it starts by surviving finals week.

