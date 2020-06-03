SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The United State Postal Service (USPS) said it has isolated a portion of the work area at its processing and distribution center in Scarborough due to a mercury spill Thursday.

According to Postal Service officials, the mercury came from an old-style barometer that was being mailed and broke during transit.

A delivery unit in Portland was also affected.

Environmental contractors are conducting tests and remediation of a small area in the building. Officials said overnight mail processing operations did go forward.

According to the Postal Inspection Service, anyone mailing injurious or hazardous materials could face civil or criminal penalties. Currently, nobody has been charged.

RELATED: U.S. Postal Service to issue Maine statehood Forever stamp

RELATED: 'Nah, I'm not a hero' | Postal worker rescues barefoot missing toddler from side of I-95

RELATED: Kansas postal worker saves Christmas packages from mail truck fire