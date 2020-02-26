MAINE, USA — The U.S. Postal Service will celebrate Maine's 200th anniversary of statehood with a new Forever stamp.

Available March 15, the stamp shows Maine's rocky coastline.

"American painter Edward Hopper (1882-1967) was among the many prominent artists who sought the tranquility of the state’s coastal towns during the summer, the U.S. Postal Service said in a press release. "His painting 'Sea at Ogunquit' (1914) captures the rugged beauty so characteristic of Maine and is being represented on the stamp, which art director Derry Noyes designed."

There will be a stamp dedication event as part of the Maine Statehood Day Ceremony activities on March 15 at 1 p.m.at Augusta Armory.

Maine became an independent state on March 15, 1820. Portland, the state’s largest city then and now, served as the capital until 1827 when Augusta became the capital because it is more of a central location,

Customers can preorder the stamps here, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724) or by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

