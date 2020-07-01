PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Presque Isle Police Department has introduced their newest member, Cali!

Cali's an 10-month-old lab and is a fully trained narcotic detection K9.

On only her second day on the job, she conducted a traffic stop with her handler, Sgt. Tyler Cote, and indicated to a vehicle that had narcotics in it.

Police then searched the car and found fentanyl, heroin, methamphetmine, and crack cocaine.

Three people were arrested for a number of charges, according to police, including aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and felony possession of scheduled drugs.

Police also found four handguns in the vehicle.

This case remains under investigation and more charges may be pending.

But way to go, Cali!

