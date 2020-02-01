SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A man state police say was responsible for a shootout with police officers that resulted in a wounded Waterville officer made his first court appearance Thursday.

Richard Murray-Burns' bail was set at $1 million cash. He cannot use illegal drugs or marijuana, and he cannot possess dangerous weapons.

Murray-Burns' defense team reserved the right to review bail at a future date, when more information becomes available to them.

No affidavit was available, but a picture of the complaint can be viewed below.

Steve McCausland, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said officials charged Richard Murray-Burns of Harmony in connection with the shootout with police in Canaan two Sundays ago.

Two state police detectives arrested Murray-Burns during his release from Northern Lights Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, according to McCausland. Murray-Burns was being treated for gunshot wounds from the shootout with police on Sunday, December 22.

The incident started when Waterville officer Timothy Hinton stopped a car along Route 201 after a shoplifting complaint from the local Wal-Mart.

State Police say Hinton was fired upon while he was inside his cruiser as the gunman's car left the scene. Hinton, who was wounded, began the pursuit until other officers could pick up the chase.

State police say Officer Hinton was shot in both arms during the incident. Hinton was treated and released around 4:30 p.m. Sunday from the Thayer unit of MaineGeneral in Waterville.

State police say several police cruisers in the chase were struck by gunfire from the suspect. Police say Murray-Burns was armed with "an assault styled weapon."

Witnesses told NEWS CENTER Maine that their cars and houses were hit by bullets during the shootout.

Murray-Burns is charged with aggravated attempted murder and was taken to the Somerset County Jail. His bail was set at $1 million cash.

