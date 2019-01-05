BANGOR, Maine — The man shot by an officer in Medford last week is still in the hospital.

Douglas Hazen, 40, of Medford is being monitored by a Piscataquis County Sheriff's Deputy at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Hazen is under arrest for an alluding an officer charge from 2017, assistant District Attorney Chris Almy said.

On Friday, Hazen was charged with criminal threatening with a firearm, failure to stop for an officer, and operating after suspension.

Almy says the district attorney's office expects a court proceeding next week.

If Hazen is not well enough to get to the court, the proceeding would be done via phone or video conference while he is in the hospital.