MEDFORD, Maine — A 40-year-old man is being treated for his injuries after a car chase resulted in an officer-involved shooting in Medford.

On Friday, April 26, Chief Deputy Todd Lyford of the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office tried to stop a vehicle in Medford. The driver was a man who is wanted on arrest warrants, according to Deputy Robert Young of the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office.

Chief Damien Pickel of the Milo Police Department joined Lyford in a low speed chase of the car that ended on Partridge Lane in Medford.

One of the officers shot the man, according to Young. The man is recovering at a Bangor area hospital, and his identity has not yet been released.

Neither of the officers involved were hurt in the incident.

Partridge Lane was closed for investigation, which is still ongoing.

The Office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating this case, along with the Maine State Police, Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office, and Milo Police Department.

This story will be updated as more information becomes made available.