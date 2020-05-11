Man's body found near overturned skiff on Northport shore; Maine Marine Patrol investigating

CPR was performed by responders but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

NORTHPORT, Maine — Maine Marine Patrol is investigating a death that was reported in Northport around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Marine Patrol along with members of the Waldo County Sheriff's Office and Northport Fire/EMS responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the water next to the shore off Shore Road.

CPR was performed by responders but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Marine Patrol, the man's body was found near an overturned skiff.