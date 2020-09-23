Body of missing York woman found by divers in Flagstaff Lake

Maine Warden Service, State Police, and Marine Patrol Divers recovered 31-year-old Caitlin Giunta's body in Flagstaff Lake Tuesday.

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine — The body of 31-year-old Caitlin Giunta was found in Flagstaff Lake Tuesday by the Maine State Police/Maine Marine Patrol dive team

Around 2:30 p.m., divers were focusing on an area that Maine Warden Service side-scan sonar operators identified a likely target approximately 500’ from shore in about 22’ of water. That's where they found Giunta. Game Wardens worked together with their counterparts in Maine State Police and Marine Patrol in a joint diving effort to search a relatively large area of Flagstaff Lake.

The Maine Warden Service and other emergency response agencies had been searching in the woods and waters in and around Flagstaff Lake since Giunta and two others capsized their canoe 5:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Guinta was canoeing Saturday evening with her boyfriend Ned Roche and her brother, Kyle Guinta. The three were motoring across Flagstaff Lake from an island back to the campsite they were staying at when their canoe capsized due to rough lake conditions and heavy wind. Overall, searchers canvassed over 4 miles of shoreline and over 350 acres of water.

In addition to dive operations, the Maine Warden Service was assisted by search teams from the Maine Association for Search and Rescue who continued to search the wooded inland areas, as well as Maine Forest Service, US Border Patrol, Maine Association for Search and Rescue Dogs, New Portland Fire Department and North Star Ambulance Service.